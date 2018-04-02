Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Contract selected by Braves

Sanchez had his contract selected by the Braves on Monday.

Sanchez is expected to work in a long relief role before stepping into the Braves' rotation when the team first needs a fifth starter (April 10). The 34-year-old struggled across 28 appearances (17 starts) in 2017, posting a 6.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster for Sanchez.