Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Could start Friday vs. Giants

Sanchez (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Friday against the Giants, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Perhaps in anticipation of Sanchez's return for the first week in May, the Braves demoted fill-in starter Matt Wisler to Triple-A Gwinnett following the right-hander's second spot start with the big club April 25 against the Reds. With Monday's off day allowing the Braves to get by without a fifth starter until Friday, the team will track Sanchez's progress from the hamstring injury early in the week with the hope that he'll be ready to go by next weekend. Sanchez has been traveling with the Braves on their current road trip and will test the health of his right hamstring by throwing a bullpen session and running sprints Monday before facing hitters in simulated-game conditions Tuesday. If all goes well during those two days, it should be enough for Sanchez to take the hill Friday. Triple-A starter Mike Soroka looms as the most likely candidate to fill in for the Braves if Sanchez requires more time than expected to recover from the hamstring injury.