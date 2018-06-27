Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Dealing with calf cramps
Sanchez exited Tuesday's game against the Reds due to right calf cramps.
Sanchez was lifted after 4.2 innings as he was unable to loosen up enough during a visit from the athletic trainer. The 34-year-old is slated to start against the Yankees next Monday, and his status for that game doesn't appear to be in doubt at this point.
