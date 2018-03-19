Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Doesn't hurt roster chances with Sunday's start

Sanchez allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings while striking out two in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The veteran hurler was picked up last week to provide some competition as the Braves try to find a fifth starter, and in his first spring action with the club Sanchez didn't embarrass himself. Scott Kazmir, if he's healthy, still seems to be the favorite for the job, but if Kazmir isn't ready Sanchez could get the nod as a placeholder instead until Luiz Gohara recovers from his ankle injury.