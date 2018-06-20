Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Downed by Jays on Wednesday
Sanchez (3-1) took the loss as the Braves were downed 5-4 by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out seven.
The veteran had trouble finding the plate in this one, throwing only 54 of 97 pitches for strikes, and the four walks were a season high. Sanchez still has a strong 2.55 ERA on the year heading into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Reds, but if he begins to stumble the Braves have plenty of options available to replace him in the rotation.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Receives another start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Throws seven shutout innings•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Gets another start Thursday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows two earned runs•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tosses scoreless outing•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?