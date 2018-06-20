Sanchez (3-1) took the loss as the Braves were downed 5-4 by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The veteran had trouble finding the plate in this one, throwing only 54 of 97 pitches for strikes, and the four walks were a season high. Sanchez still has a strong 2.55 ERA on the year heading into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Reds, but if he begins to stumble the Braves have plenty of options available to replace him in the rotation.