Sanchez left Tuesday's game against the Reds with an apparent right leg injury, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanchez threw 73 pitches across 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits prior to exiting. The specifics and severity of the issue remain unclear at this point, and the 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories