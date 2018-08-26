Sanchez exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Sanchez had allowed just one run on four hits and two walks through 5.2 innings before giving way to Chad Sobotka. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's worth noting that this is the same hamstring that landed Sanchez on the disabled list earlier in the season. He should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated in the coming days.