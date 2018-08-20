Sanchez (6-4) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He took the loss.

It was a quality effort by Sanchez, but he was slightly out-pitched by German Marquez for Colorado. He has only logged 97.2 innings, but he has been a borderline SP2 on a per-start basis -- his 16.8 K-BB% would rank 26th among qualified starters. Sanchez will have a more favorable matchup his next time out Friday in Miami.