Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight in loss
Sanchez (6-4) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings Sunday against the Rockies. He took the loss.
It was a quality effort by Sanchez, but he was slightly out-pitched by German Marquez for Colorado. He has only logged 97.2 innings, but he has been a borderline SP2 on a per-start basis -- his 16.8 K-BB% would rank 26th among qualified starters. Sanchez will have a more favorable matchup his next time out Friday in Miami.
