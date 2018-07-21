Sanchez (5-2) picked up the win Friday in an 8-5 victory over the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.

It's his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season, as Sanchez threw 73 of 112 pitches for strikes while getting plenty of support from the Braves' offense. He'll take a 2.76 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Dodgers.