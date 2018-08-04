Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans nine in win over Mets
Sanchez (6-3) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.
The veteran wasn't actually as dominant as his line would suggest, despite setting a season high with nine K's -- he threw only 59 of 100 pitches for strikes and generated only eight swinging strikes -- but a matchup against the moribund Mets lineup can make anyone look like a Cy Young candidate. Sanchez now has five quality starts in his last six outings, and he'll take a 2.89 ERA with him to the mound Thursday on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Another strong start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Produces quality start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Cleared to start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart