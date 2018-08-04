Sanchez (6-3) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The veteran wasn't actually as dominant as his line would suggest, despite setting a season high with nine K's -- he threw only 59 of 100 pitches for strikes and generated only eight swinging strikes -- but a matchup against the moribund Mets lineup can make anyone look like a Cy Young candidate. Sanchez now has five quality starts in his last six outings, and he'll take a 2.89 ERA with him to the mound Thursday on the road against the Nationals.