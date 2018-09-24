Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Five strong innings in win over Phillies
Sanchez (7-6) allowed one run on four hits with no walks across five innings Sunday to earn the win against the Phillies. He recorded one strikeout.
Sanchez needed just 57 pitches to work through five frames, throwing 74 percent of those for strikes as he kept the visitors' bats in check. He induced nine groundball outs to help mitigate the damage, with the only run against his ledger coming on a solo home run in the third inning. Sanchez's performance extends a solid run of form in which he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. He'll take a sharp 2.96 ERA into his final start of the regular season next weekend against this same Phillies club.
