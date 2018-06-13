Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Gets another start Thursday
Sanchez will start Thursday's game against the Padres, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanchez was expected to forfeit his spot in the rotation with Mike Soroka (shoulder) returning from the 10-day disabled list and starting Wednesday's series finale against the Mets, but the Braves will delay moving the veteran to the bullpen for at least one more week. With Julio Teheran (thumb) and Mike Foltynewicz (triceps) still on the mend, it appears the Braves may have wanted to build in an extra day of rest for both hurlers. Once both Teheran and Foltynewicz are cleared for starts, Sanchez will presumably transition to a bullpen role and lose most of his value in both NL-only and mixed-league settings.
