Sanchez (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits with a walk over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.

Sanchez gave up two home runs through his 4.2 innings, and that is all Clayton Kershaw would need to help give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the Division Series. Limiting the long ball has been a major key to his success, sporting a 0.99 HR/9 in 2018.