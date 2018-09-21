Sanchez will make his next start Sunday against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

With Atlanta still looking to secure a playoff spot, the struggling Sean Newcomb will have his turn in the rotation skipped, allowing Sanchez to return to the mound on his normal four days' rest for his second start of the week. Sanchez tied his season high with nine strikeouts and gave up two runs over six innings in his last start Tuesday against the Cardinals. The righty has submitted a 3.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 across 11 second-half outings.