Sanchez gave up one earned run on six hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out four and walking five as the Braves eventually prevailed 2-1.

The right-hander was uncharacteristically wild in this contest with a season-high five free passes, but he did well to limit the damage and make it through six frames despite the command issues. The 34-year-old is quietly putting up solid numbers for Atlanta through 119.2 innings, as he's now sporting a 3.01 ERA and 1.12 WHIP - both of which represent healthy improvements on his career marks of 4.02 and 1.31.