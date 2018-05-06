Sanchez (hamstring) will likely need to complete a rehab assignment prior to returning from the disabled list, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Sanchez has been on the shelf with a hamstring injury, but he's been making steady progress. The 34-year-old has been able to play catch and do some running, although he'll likely require a rehab stint before he's able to return from the DL. Braves manager Brian Snitker stated that when Sanchez is healthy, he'll likely be moved to the bullpen.

