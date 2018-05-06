Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Headed to bullpen once healthy
Sanchez (hamstring) will likely need to complete a rehab assignment prior to returning from the disabled list, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Sanchez has been on the shelf with a hamstring injury, but he's been making steady progress. The 34-year-old has been able to play catch and do some running, although he'll likely require a rehab stint before he's able to return from the DL. Braves manager Brian Snitker stated that when Sanchez is healthy, he'll likely be moved to the bullpen.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Throwing sim game Tuesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Could start Friday vs. Giants•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Hopes to return sooner than expected•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Lands on DL•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Injures leg in pregame sprints•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....