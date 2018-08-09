Manager Brian Snitker said he believes Sanchez (calf) will be ready to make his next start, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was lifted from his start against the Nationals on Thursday for precautionary reasons after being hit in the calf by a comebacker in the second inning. He'll be reevaluated in the coming days, but early indications are that the right-hander won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation.