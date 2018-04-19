Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Hopes to return sooner than expected
Sanchez (hamstring) is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanchez was placed on the disabled list after injuring himself during a pregame workout Wednesday. While the injury was originally thought to be more serious, it now appears the veteran right-hander could be back in action after a couple of weeks on the shelf. In the meantime, Matt Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start in his place Thursday.
