Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Injures leg in pregame sprints

Sanchez appeared to injure himself while sprinting prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Bowman noted that the veteran seemed to be clutching his hamstring when he went down. The team's medical staff placed an air cast on his left leg before carting him off the field. The exact nature of the injury and its severity are unknown at this point, but it certainly doesn't look good. Thursday's scheduled start could be in jeopardy due to this development.