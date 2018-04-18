Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Injures leg in pregame sprints
Sanchez appeared to injure himself while sprinting prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Bowman noted that the veteran seemed to be clutching his hamstring when he went down. The team's medical staff placed an air cast on his left leg before carting him off the field. The exact nature of the injury and its severity are unknown at this point, but it certainly doesn't look good. Thursday's scheduled start could be in jeopardy due to this development.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tallies first win of 2018•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Collects six whiffs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for first start Saturday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Works in relief Monday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Contract selected by Braves•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: To join Braves Monday•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.