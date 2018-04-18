Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Lands on DL

Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Sanchez appeared to injure himself during pregame sprints Wednesday, and it appears the injury is fairly serious. He'll sit out until April 28 at least, though no word of a timetable for his return has come out yet. Johan Camargo will take his spot on the active roster.

