Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday
Sanchez (hamstring) could start Tuesday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Braves need a sixth starter next week with a doubleheader Monday, and Mike Soroka (shoulder) isn't quite ready. While nothing is official, O'Brien suggests the Braves will likely turn to Sanchez for that start. Sanchez allowed one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, bouncing back from a disastrous first appearance with the affiliate (eight runs in 3.2 innings).
