Sanchez was removed from Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a comebacker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He was diagnosed with a left calf contusion.

Sanchez was in some noticeable pain as he came off the field after being hit by a Michael Taylor ground out in the second inning. He was subsequently replaced by Wes Parsons prior to the third inning, exiting after striking out one and allowing one hit through two scoreless innings. Fortunately, the Braves are calling his removal precautionary. Consider Sanchez questionable for his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Marlins.