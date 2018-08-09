Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Lifted for precautionary reasons
Sanchez was removed from Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a comebacker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He was diagnosed with a left calf contusion.
Sanchez was in some noticeable pain as he came off the field after being hit by a Michael Taylor ground out in the second inning. He was subsequently replaced by Wes Parsons prior to the third inning, exiting after striking out one and allowing one hit through two scoreless innings. Fortunately, the Braves are calling his removal precautionary. Consider Sanchez questionable for his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans nine in win over Mets•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Another strong start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Produces quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Advice: tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...