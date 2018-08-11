Manager Brian Snitker indicated Sanchez (calf) will be ready for Tuesday's start against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Sanchez was pulled from Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a comebacker, but even after the game the team believed it to be a minor issue. The 34-year-old has a 2.83 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB over 86 innings for the Braves this season.