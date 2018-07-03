Sanchez surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Monday against the Yankees, as he failed to factor into the decision.

Sanchez put together a solid outing, but he was unable to pick up the victory after being lifted from a 3-3 game. Through nine starts this season, Sanchez has been impressive, accruing a 2.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 48:18 K:BB over 53 innings. He'll look for his first win since June 14 in his next outing, which is slated for Saturday against Milwaukee.