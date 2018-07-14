Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Quality start in no-decision
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out six.
The veteran threw 53 of 86 pitches for strikes in picking up his third straight quality start and sixth of the year. Sanchez will take a surprising 2.60 ERA and 1.02 WHIP into the All-Star break.
