Sanchez will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Julio Teheran (thumb) came off the disabled list in dominant fashion Sunday with six no-hit innings against the Padres, though he did depart early after experiencing cramps in his right hamstring. Nonetheless, the return of Teheran leaves the Braves with a crowded rotation, and it appears Brandon McCarthy will be more at risk of losing his spot than Sanchez. Signed to a minor-league deal in March, Sanchez was expected to be little more than a spot starter or long reliever for the Braves this season, but he has made a compelling case to stick in the rotation for the long haul based on how well he has performed to date. Over his seven appearances (six starts) on the campaign, Sanchez has submitted a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB in 37.1 innings. Unless he implodes Wednesday in Toronto, Sanchez should be well positioned for additional starting nods at the expense of McCarthy, who is expected to work out of the bullpen for at least this week.