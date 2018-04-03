Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for first start Saturday

Sanchez will likely make his first start for the Braves on Saturday in Colorado, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez won the Braves' fifth starter job in spring training, beating out Scott Kazmir. The Braves won't need a fifth starter before April 10, but it appears that Sanchez is in line for his starting debut two days before then, giving Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz an extra day of rest. Sanchez should definitely not be a popular streaming option in Coors Field.