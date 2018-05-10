Sanchez (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This is a big step for Sanchez, as the team is still uncertain as to how his hamstring will respond to running from the mound to first base. The veteran is expected to prepare as if he'll be rejoining the rotation, though he'll likely be a member of the bullpen once he's activated given the solid performance of the team's current starters and the promotion of Mike Soroka last week.