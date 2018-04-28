Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for sim game Tuesday

Sanchez (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanchez suffered a hamstring strain while warming up April 18. He could be ready to start in a week if the simulated game goes well, though he may still require at least one rehab start.

