Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for sim game Tuesday
Sanchez (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanchez suffered a hamstring strain while warming up April 18. He could be ready to start in a week if the simulated game goes well, though he may still require at least one rehab start.
