Sanchez (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list for more than a month, is scheduled to throw around four innings or 65 pitches for the Stripers. It's unclear how many rehab starts Sanchez will need before rejoining the Braves, but that will likely depend on how he feels following Monday's outing. The veteran right-hander is expected to work out of the bullpen once healthy, though he could make a spot start for one of the team's doubleheader games against the Mets on May 28 if he's ready to return by then.