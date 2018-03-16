Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Signs minor-league deal with Braves
Sanchez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Sanchez was released by the Twins on Sunday. He'll battle for a spot at the back of the Braves' rotation. The 34-year-old has posted ERAs of 4.99, 5.87, and 6.41 in the past three years, so his fantasy value will be limited even if he wins a job.
