Sanchez (hamstring) got through his simulated game without issues Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanchez could throw another simulated game before heading out on rehab or could head directly to a rehab session. The veteran has been out since mid-April with a hamstring strain. Mike Soroka has been promoted in his absence, as well as Luiz Gohara, who currently finds himself in the bullpen, so Sanchez is likely to find himself in the bullpen when he returns to the Braves.