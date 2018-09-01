Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Solid effort in no-decision against Bucs
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander exited the game after throwing 92 pitches (62 strikes), but despite the solid performance Sanchez was on the hook for his sixth loss of the year before Ronald Acuna and Johan Camargo popped solo shots in the sixth and seventh innings to tie things up. Sanchez will carry a 2.98 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.
