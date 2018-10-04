Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Starting Game 2 of NLDS
Manager Brian Snitker said Sanchez will start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Sanchez will follow Mike Foltynewicz in the rotation. The veteran right-hander was one of the biggest pitching surprises in 2018, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 135:42 K:BB through 136.2 innings. In seven career playoff appearances (six starts), Sanchez owns a 2.79 ERA with 43 strikeouts across 38.2 innings.
