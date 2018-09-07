Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Strikes out eight
Sanchez allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Sanchez ran into trouble in the fourth inning, loading the bases before allowing a three-RBI double to Nick Ahmed. The rest of his outing was strong however, as he allowed only hit across his other four innings of work. Sanchez continues to post elite ratios -- he has a 3.09 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP -- though he has worked six innings only once in his last six starts.
