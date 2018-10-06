Sanchez (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.

Sanchez gave up two home runs through his 4.2 innings, and that is all Clayton Kershaw would need to help give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the series. Limiting the long ball had been a major key to Sanchez's success this season, as he sported a 0.99 HR/9 in the regular season.