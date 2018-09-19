Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Takes tough-luck loss versus Cardinals
Sanchez (6-6) allowed two runs on four hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals. He struck out nine.
Sanchez threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his highest strikeout total of the season. The only runs against him came via a two-run home run from Paul DeJong in the fourth inning, but unfortunately he wasn't afforded any more run support and was ultimately handed his sixth loss. Still, it was the sixth straight start in which the veteran had allowed three earned runs or fewer and brought his ERA to a sharp 3.01 for the season. He'll hope for more support in his next scheduled start against the Mets.
