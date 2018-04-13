Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tallies first win of 2018

Sanchez (1-0) completed six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six en route to the win.

The 34-year-old has looked like a completely different pitcher with the Braves this season, as he now holds a stellar 1.29 ERA on the year. He filled the zone by throwing over two-thirds of his offerings for strikes and induced seven groundouts to three flyouts. It's tough to trust Sanchez given how bad he's been the past few years, but his improved control and surprisingly decent strikeout numbers at least have him trending in the right direction. He's in line to make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.