Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Temporarily reassigned

Sanchez was reassigned to the Braves' minor-league camp but will return to the majors when the club needs a fifth starter against Washington on April 10.

Sanchez will open the season with Triple-A Gwinnett until the Braves require his services at the end of the team's second week of games. During 28 games with Detroit last season, he posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 104:29 K:BB over 105.1 innings.