Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Throwing sim game Tuesday
Sanchez (hamstring) will throw Tuesday and Wednesday to determine if he'll come off the DL to start during Atlanta's upcoming series against the Giants, which begins Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanchez is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday. To this point, he's progressed through his rehab without any setbacks, making it appear likely that he'll be able to come off the disabled list to face San Francisco over the weekend. More information regarding how the Braves will proceed with Sanchez should be available after his upcoming workouts.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Could start Friday vs. Giants•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Hopes to return sooner than expected•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Lands on DL•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Injures leg in pregame sprints•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tallies first win of 2018•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...