Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Throwing sim game Tuesday

Sanchez (hamstring) will throw Tuesday and Wednesday to determine if he'll come off the DL to start during Atlanta's upcoming series against the Giants, which begins Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sanchez is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday. To this point, he's progressed through his rehab without any setbacks, making it appear likely that he'll be able to come off the disabled list to face San Francisco over the weekend. More information regarding how the Braves will proceed with Sanchez should be available after his upcoming workouts.