Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Throws seven shutout innings
Sanchez (3-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.
Sanchez was in complete control, as he allowed only two runners to reach scoring position throughout his start. He worked very efficiently -- he needed only 85 pitches to complete his seven innings of work and began 21 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike -- allowing him to match his longest outing of the season. Despite the strong performance, Sanchez may find himself out of the Braves' rotation shortly with Julio Teheran (thumb) expected to return from the disabled list Sunday and Mike Foltynewicz's (tricep) injury looking relatively minor.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Gets another start Thursday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows two earned runs•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tosses scoreless outing•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.