Sanchez (3-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.

Sanchez was in complete control, as he allowed only two runners to reach scoring position throughout his start. He worked very efficiently -- he needed only 85 pitches to complete his seven innings of work and began 21 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike -- allowing him to match his longest outing of the season. Despite the strong performance, Sanchez may find himself out of the Braves' rotation shortly with Julio Teheran (thumb) expected to return from the disabled list Sunday and Mike Foltynewicz's (tricep) injury looking relatively minor.