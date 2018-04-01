Braves' Anibal Sanchez: To join Braves Monday

Sanchez will join the Braves in advance of Monday's home opener against the Nationals, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez wasn't originally expected to join the team until they needed a fifth starter April 10, but he'll be in the majors a bit earlier to provide bullpen depth. The 34-year-old was a shaky in 28 appearances (17 starts) for the Tigers in 2017, so there are likely better fantasy options available, at least for as long as Sanchez isn't a lock for regular starts.