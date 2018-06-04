Sanchez allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out five, although he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington.

Sanchez put together a solid outing, and although he didn't pick up the win, the Braves would get the victory in the bottom of the ninth on a Charlie Culberson home run. Despite a rocky outing against the Mets his last time out, Sanchez has been decent this season, as he sports a 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 21 strikeouts through four starts. He figures to make his next start Saturday against the Dodgers.