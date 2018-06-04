Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tosses scoreless outing
Sanchez allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out five, although he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington.
Sanchez put together a solid outing, and although he didn't pick up the win, the Braves would get the victory in the bottom of the ninth on a Charlie Culberson home run. Despite a rocky outing against the Mets his last time out, Sanchez has been decent this season, as he sports a 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 21 strikeouts through four starts. He figures to make his next start Saturday against the Dodgers.
