Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Works in relief Monday
Sanchez tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Nationals, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out two.
He threw 58 pitches (33 for strikes) in his first outing for the Braves. Due to the team's upcoming day off Thursday, Atlanta won't need a fifth starter until April 10, so Sanchez could make another appearance or two out of the bullpen before preparing for his first start of the year -- which, coincidentally enough, will also come against the Nats.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Contract selected by Braves•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: To join Braves Monday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Temporarily reassigned•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Appears primed to fill rotation spot•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Doesn't hurt roster chances with Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Signs minor-league deal with Braves•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.