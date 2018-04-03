Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Works in relief Monday

Sanchez tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Nationals, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out two.

He threw 58 pitches (33 for strikes) in his first outing for the Braves. Due to the team's upcoming day off Thursday, Atlanta won't need a fifth starter until April 10, so Sanchez could make another appearance or two out of the bullpen before preparing for his first start of the year -- which, coincidentally enough, will also come against the Nats.