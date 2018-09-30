Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Wraps fantasy season with six shutout innings
Sanchez delivered six shutout innings Saturday against the Phillies, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out seven, but he didn't factor into the decision.
The veteran spun his third quality start in four outings, but the Braves' eventual 3-0 loss went to reliever Jonny Venters (5-2). Despite just seven wins, Sanchez has been one of fantasy's biggest pitching surprises -- this latest brilliant outing completing a regular season with a 2.83 ERA, 8.9 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9. Substantially lowering his HR/9 to an acceptable 0.99 -- on the heels of a wildly polar-opposite 2.22 in 2017 -- appears to be the key, though he's been helped by a .255 BABIP, far below the league norm and logical expectations for the 34-year-old. Either way, there's some reality to his success: Look to his 10.2 swinging-strike percentage -- his best since 12.6 in 2013 -- and his career-best 65.9 first-strike percentage.
