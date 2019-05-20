Swarzak was traded from the Mariners to the Braves on Monday in exchange for Jesse Biddle and Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder), Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Braves' bullpen has been a mess this season, so they'll swap one injured reliever and another DFA'd one in exchange for Swarzak. It's not clear that Swarzak will necessarily fix their problems, however, as he owns a 5.97 ERA in 37.2 innings over the last two seasons, with his decent 26.3 percent strikeout rate failing to overcome a high 12.3 percent walk rate. Saves are very much up for grabs in Atlanta, and Swarzak does have three already this season for the Mariners, but it's unlikely that he'll walk straight into a ninth-inning role given his recent track record.