Swarzak was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to June 29.

Swarzak was acquired by the Braves in May and has immediately delivered in a high-leverage role with a 0.52 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB while recording one save and 10 holds. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 33-year-old won't be able to return until after the All-Star break. Swarzak dealt with similar issues in spring training in addition to missing time last season.