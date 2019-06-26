Swarzak struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Tuesday to record his ninth hold of the season in a win over the Cubs.

The right-hander has been as brilliant with Atlanta as he was a disaster in Seattle, posting a 0.54 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings since moving to the NL. Swarzak would likely be the next man up as closer if Atlanta decided to replace Luke Jackson, and he does have one save already to go along with his nine holds.