Swarzak (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against San Diego, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Swarzak went down with shoulder inflammation shortly before the break, but the issue evidently wasn't particularly serious. He owns an excellent 0.52 ERA and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate since joining the Braves. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.

