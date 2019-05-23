Swarzak struck out two in a perfect seventh inning during Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Making his first appearance in an Atlanta uniform since the trade from the Mariners, Swarzak wasn't used in a particularly high-leverage spot -- he was protecting a 9-2 lead by the time he stepped on the mound -- but he still looked sharp. The right-hander did have three saves (but three blown saves) with Seattle, so if Luke Jackson continues to stumble, Swarzak could factor into the closer mix.